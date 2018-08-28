DENVER (CBS4) – At least one person was critically hurt in an apparent shooting outside of a Denver school on Tuesday afternoon.

The crime happened at DSST: Cole Middle School in the city’s Cole neighborhood. That’s near the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Marion Street.

There was a large police presence at the scene at 2:20 p.m.

So far it’s not clear what led up to the shooting, and Denver police said so far there’s information about a suspect.

Denver Health confirms they have one victim in critical condition. Details about that person have not been released.

Denver police officials are expected to hold a media briefing, however an exact time for that has not been announced. Roads in the area are closed.

Denver Public Schools have been in session for a little over a week.

On Friday, CBS4 covered new procedures for school security and safety at all DPS schools. One of those procedures includes how schools perform lock down drills.

