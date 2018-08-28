COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– News crews covering a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs were narrowly missed by an SUV driver who sped through the crime scene that was cordoned off by crime scene tape.

A KRDO reporter and photographer team were in the vehicle’s path and barely made it out of the way in time. The photographer was hit by the driver’s mirror.

The driver just missed a reporter and photographer with KKTV, the CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs.

Wow. Some driver just PLOWED through this deadly shooting crime scene on Las Animas street hitting a police cruiser and @KRDONC13 crew as they were doing their live shot. Luckily they are ok, as well as police officer but wow that was scary. Live report coming up on KKTV. pic.twitter.com/WOxGdRV3sI — Kyla Galer (@kylagalerKKTV) August 28, 2018

The vehicle then sideswiped a police cruiser.

Officers immediately pulled over the driver and took him into custody. In addition to an active arrest warrant for unrelated traffic charges, the driver will likely face several charges for Tuesday morning’s incident, including careless driving, going through barricade and hit-and-run.

Police tell me the man who sped through this crime scene hitting a cruiser and local media crew was driving without a license and had a warrant out for his arrest. He could face several new charges like hit & run, careless driving, driving through a barricade and more. pic.twitter.com/7CGAZ3bTWa — Kyla Galer (@kylagalerKKTV) August 28, 2018

Police do not believe alcohol is involved but it is unclear why the SUV drove through the crime scene. The driver has not been identified.

Officers were called to a shooting south of Prospect Lake on Monday night that is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The man who had been shot was found lying in the 1300 block of Las Animas Street in Colorado Springs next to a motorcycle. He died early Tuesday morning. The victim has not been identified.