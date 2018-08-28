JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado State Patrol launched a Teen Driver Safety campaign on Tuesday. Officials say 67 teenagers died in traffic crashes in Colorado in 2017.

It’s the highest number in the last decade. Now, officials are using social media to target younger drivers about safe driving.

“I notice people driving out of our school they like to really turn up their music, and they like to whip out of our parking lot and that kind of scares me, because I don’t know where they’re going, you don’t know what’s happening,” said Megan Nowakowski, a student.

The campaign focuses on using a seat belt and limiting distractions.