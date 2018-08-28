  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A well advertised summer cold front passed over Denver and the Front Range Monday night. As a result, temperatures will stay 15 to 20 degrees cooler on Tuesday meaning the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will only reach the lower and middle 70s. That’s far below normal for the final week in August.

Moisture is limited but we do have a small chance for a shower after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. A few rumbles are also possible but there is zero chance for severe weather.

The cool down the Tuesday does not last long. The metro area returns to the 80s on Wednesday and then highs near 90 will be back for the final day of August on Thursday and Friday.

In terms of the Labor Day weekend, right now we see a chance for rain late Saturday and then mainly weather for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 80s all three days. Going to the mountains? Plan on a 10-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms each days with highs in the 50s and 60s above 9,000 feet.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Much Cooler, Not Much Rain

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Much Cooler, Not Much Rain

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

