NEW YORK (CBS Local) – Kim Kardashian West is sporting a new accessory and it’s making us do a double take!

The KKW Beauty founder showed off on Instagram a choker in the same color of her skin, which looks like it was implanted onto her neck. The necklace is from A. Human, an experiential art exhibit and fashion line that explores body modification created by friend Simon Huck. Kardashian West explained the necklace lights up to the rhythm of her heartbeat on her Story clip.

Friend Chrissy Teigen also shared her head-turning accessory as the model opted for a feather piece plastered on her décolletage, which daughter Luna approved of, saying, “I like it!”

Queer Eye’s resident fashion expert Tan France posted a selfie in his opulent collar design, aptly named The Tudor.

“When you think of the future, you think dark, dystopian — there are all these images that come to mind,” Huck told Vogue about the concept. “I didn’t want to create a utopian world, but I definitely wanted to create a world that was optimistic or, at the bare minimum, neutral. We wanted to use the future of fashion and the future of self-expression as a way to look at the future. That is how the ethos of A. Human formed.”

The exhibition will launch during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 5. So if you’re keen to try a bespoke heart or biological heels, get your tickets for $40 here.

