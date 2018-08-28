By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – The state is launching a new approach when it comes to educating teens about the rules of the road and staying safe while driving.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with Colorado State Patrol to launch a new safety campaign through social media. Using Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, the goal is to target teenage drivers with messages and reminders about driving safely.

CDOT said in 2017 the number of people 15 to 20 years old who were killed in traffic crashes, increased substantially to 67. That’s the highest number of fatalities since 2008.

The social media campaign will meet kids online to tell them about the Graduated Licensing Program which includes laws that promote safe driving for young drivers. Those laws include reducing distractions by limiting the number of passengers in a car, seatbelts, requiring driver’s education and implementing curfew for young drivers.

CDOT said the GDL program has greatly reduced the number of fatal accidents.

The launch of the campaign will kick off Tuesday morning at Green Mountain High School.

