DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Rustlers sounds like a gang from an old western movie, but in reality they are a group of prominent political and business leaders to support hardworking kids.

This is the 34th annual Denver Rustlers benefit. Those participating travel to the Colorado State Fair together and bid on animals raised by young farmers and ranchers.

The money raised is used for scholarships.

“These kids work throughout year raising their animals, knowing that once the animal gets bought at auction that money will be used to help them go to college,” said Joshua Hanfling with the Denver Rustlers.

Organizers say the meat from the purchased livestock is donated to food shelters in Denver.