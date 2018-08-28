BREAKINGDPD looking for 1 individual in shooting outside school Tuesday afternoon
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock signs bills to tackle affordable housing. (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock signed off on two measures on Tuesday which tackle affordable housing. Both passed unanimously during Monday night’s city council meeting.

Part of the plan is to double the city’s dedicated affordable housing fund from $15 million to $30 million annually. Some of that comes from retail marijuana tax revenue.

Supporters say the bills will help with around 6,000 affordable homes over the course of five years.

