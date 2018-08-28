Filed Under:Cem Duzel, Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, Denver Police, El Paso County, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — A Colorado Springs police officer who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed suspect traveled to Craig Hospital on Tuesday.

Officer Cem Duzel was moved out of intensive care at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs last week.

officer cem duzel cspd1 Police, Firefighters Salute Injured Officer Duzel During Trip To Craig Hospital

Officer Cem Duzel (Colorado Springs Police Department)

On Tuesday morning, Duzel was transported to the rehabilitation hospital via ambulance.

officer duzel 12vo frame 949 Police, Firefighters Salute Injured Officer Duzel During Trip To Craig Hospital

Copter4 flew over the ambulance as it traveled I-25 from Colorado Springs to Craig Hospital (credit: CBS)

Copter4 followed his path as officers and firefighters lined the route from Colorado Springs to Englewood. They saluted Duzel’s ambulance from overpasses and exit ramps.

officer duzel 12vo frame 19 Police, Firefighters Salute Injured Officer Duzel During Trip To Craig Hospital

(credit: CBS)

Duzel was shot on Aug. 2 after responding to a report of shots being fired.

shooting Police, Firefighters Salute Injured Officer Duzel During Trip To Craig Hospital

(credit: KKTV)

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He remains jailed with his bail set at $1 million.

karrar noaman al khammasi mug Police, Firefighters Salute Injured Officer Duzel During Trip To Craig Hospital

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi (credit: El Paso County)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s