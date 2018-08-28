COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — A Colorado Springs police officer who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed suspect traveled to Craig Hospital on Tuesday.

Officer Cem Duzel was moved out of intensive care at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs last week.

On Tuesday morning, Duzel was transported to the rehabilitation hospital via ambulance.

Copter4 followed his path as officers and firefighters lined the route from Colorado Springs to Englewood. They saluted Duzel’s ambulance from overpasses and exit ramps.

Duzel was shot on Aug. 2 after responding to a report of shots being fired.

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He remains jailed with his bail set at $1 million.