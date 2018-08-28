AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — DNA testing matched the blood found next to a dumpster in Aurora to a missing man. Now t he Aurora Police Department is asking the public for help.

Police said a “large amount of blood” was found in the west alley of an apartment complex located at 142 Del Mar Circle on Monday, Aug. 20. An analysis of the blood was conducted and it was determined to be human.

Specially trained K9s led police to an area inside the Denver Arapahoe Disposal Site (DADS). Investigators conducted a thorough search of the landfill on Saturday. “An area the size of approximately one acre was searched for almost twelve hours which resulted in no new information about this incident,” police stated Tuesday. Additional testing of the blood resulted in a DNA match with Eric Todd Ewing, 43, who was then reported as a missing person by the Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit.