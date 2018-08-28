Specially trained K9s led police to an area inside the Denver Arapahoe Disposal Site (DADS).
Investigators conducted a thorough search of the landfill on Saturday.
“An area the size of approximately one acre was searched for almost twelve hours which resulted in no new information about this incident,” police stated Tuesday.
Additional testing of the blood resulted in a DNA match with Eric Todd Ewing, 43, who was then reported as a missing person by the Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit.
Ewing is 6-foot-9, weighs 225 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say Ewing is homeless and frequents the area around East 6th Avenue and Peoria Street and the area of East Colfax Avenue and Florence Street.
The circumstances surrounding Ewing’s disappearance are not known.
If you see Ewing, please call 303.627.3100. If you have information about the whereabouts of Ewing, please contact Detective Sergeant Stephen Jokerst at 303.739.6092.