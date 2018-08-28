BREAKINGDPD looking for 1 individual in shooting outside school Tuesday afternoon
(credit: Eagle River Fire Protection District)

By Matt Kroschel

AVON, Colo. (CBS4)– A massive fire that devastated a condominium complex in Avon over the weekend may impact several people for months as they struggle to find alternate housing.

avon condo fire 3 erfpd copy Community Supports Victims Left Homeless After Fire Destroys Condominiums

(credit: Eagle River Fire Protection District)

The fire broke out at the Beaver Bench Condominium Complex on West Beaver Creek Boulevard in Avon about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

avon condos 1 Community Supports Victims Left Homeless After Fire Destroys Condominiums

(credit: CBS)

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames visible from the ground floor unit in Building A.

avon condos 2 Community Supports Victims Left Homeless After Fire Destroys Condominiums

(credit: CBS)

All residents and pets escaped unharmed except for one patient who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. About 15 residents and several pets have been displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

avon condo fire 2 erfpd copy Community Supports Victims Left Homeless After Fire Destroys Condominiums

(credit: Eagle River Fire Protection District)

Now, the entire community is rallying to help those displaced by the fire to get back on their feet.

avon condo fire Community Supports Victims Left Homeless After Fire Destroys Condominiums

(credit: CBS)

“I grabbed my daughter and we just ran out… I didn’t have shoes or anything. We ran over here, the neighbors were backing up their vehicles to get away from the fire,” victim Shannon Trujillo told CBS4’s Matt Kroschel on Tuesday.

avon condos 4 Community Supports Victims Left Homeless After Fire Destroys Condominiums

(credit: CBS)

Trujillo, along with her neighbors, have been barred from getting back into the condo unit until a structural engineer can inspect the entire building for damage.

avon condo fire 1 erfpd Community Supports Victims Left Homeless After Fire Destroys Condominiums

(credit: ERFPD)

At least six units have been declared uninhabitable and the other 12 units in the building will be re-evaluated once the investigation is complete.

avon condo fire 1 Community Supports Victims Left Homeless After Fire Destroys Condominiums

(credit: CBS)

Resident John Brenner was already dealing with a painful and expensive knee replacement rehab before the fire. Now his situation is that much more complicated.

avon condo fire 6 erfpd copy Community Supports Victims Left Homeless After Fire Destroys Condominiums

(credit: Eagle River Fire Protection District)

“Kind of a poor boy in a rich town, it’s really tough,” Brenner said.

With winter quickly approaching and affordable housing already in short supply, it’s a problem that will take a community coming together.

avon condos Community Supports Victims Left Homeless After Fire Destroys Condominiums

(credit: CBS)

“I have been treated with dignity, respect and compassion,” said another fire victim Kathy Ryan.

Ryan is just happy firefighters were able to kick down her door and rescue her two dogs from the thick smoke.

avon condos 3 Community Supports Victims Left Homeless After Fire Destroys Condominiums

(credit: CBS)

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

At the Avon Farmer’s Market on Wednesday, supporters will set up a booth for donations to help the condo residents get back on their feet.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

