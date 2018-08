ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aspen Skiing Company is hiring and its hoping to entice more people to work there by paying them more.

According to the Aspen Times, the minimum wage at the ski company is $13.50, up from $12 last season. That’s also a lot higher than the statewide minimum wage of $10.20 an hour.

Aspen Skiing Company plans to hire about 1,200 new employees for the upcoming winter season.