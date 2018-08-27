  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Donald Trump, John McCain, White House
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 27: The American flag at the White House flies at full staff August 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), a decorated American war hero and U.S. senator, died August 25, 2018. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staff.

The flags at the U.S. Capitol, meanwhile, remained at half-staff on Monday to honor the Arizona Republican, who died Saturday of brain cancer.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences on Twitter to McCain’s family but hasn’t issued a presidential proclamation with an order lowering the flags. The two had a long-running feud.

U.S. Flag Code states that flags be lowered “on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress.”

After Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts died in 2009, President Barack Obama ordered flags at the White House be flown at half-staff for five days.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to questions Monday.

Comments
  1. Colleen Thompson says:
    August 27, 2018 at 10:06 am

    One more reason that verifies what an immature President we have, as well as one more reason to have no respect for him.

