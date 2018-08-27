Filed Under:16th Street Mall, Bus Service, Local TV, Mall Ride, RTD

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – As Denver grows and traffic worsens, the Regional Transportation District is getting rid of some bus stops. Signs posted all along the canceled routes inform riders that stops have been eliminated as of Aug. 26.

bus stop consolidation 6pkg transfer frame 120 RTD Eliminates Dozens Of Bus Stops: Going To Be Very Difficult

(credit: CBS)

For some passengers, that will mean making changes in their transportation. The bus stop consolidation effort is meant to make travel more efficient. Some stops don’t have a lot of ridership or duplicate other stops nearby.

bus stop consolidation 6pkg transfer frame 630 RTD Eliminates Dozens Of Bus Stops: Going To Be Very Difficult

(credit: CBS)

“(I ride) at least three times a day… usually from Aurora to downtown,” said Ciondre Mcelvaine, a frequent rider.

RTD is cutting down more than a dozen routes, affecting dozens of bus stops. The stretch of route 27 along Yale between University Hills and Englewood Station is being eliminated altogether.

Buses along other routes will come by less often.

bus stop consolidation 6pkg transfer frame 480 RTD Eliminates Dozens Of Bus Stops: Going To Be Very Difficult

(credit: CBS)

Still, other routes like number 10 east of Clermont will no longer run on Saturdays, which could put Marshaye Brown in a bind.

“I think it’s going to be very, very difficult for most of us,” Brown told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia. “Most of the elderly people depend on that. So if that’s cut out, they’re going to be lost.”

The cuts could mean riders like Mcelvaine could have to walk farther to find a spot to step onto the bus.

bus stop consolidation 6pkg transfer frame 0 RTD Eliminates Dozens Of Bus Stops: Going To Be Very Difficult

(credit: CBS)

“Traveling hour distances will definitely be different for me having to walk four or five blocks,” he said.

RTD hopes to attract more riders by making travel by bus better. Fewer stops farther apart, they said, will make for a quicker commute.

16th street mall future pkg frame 2132 RTD Eliminates Dozens Of Bus Stops: Going To Be Very Difficult

The free mall ride shuttle on the 16th Street Mall (credit: CBS)

The new system will space out stops every quarter mile, but they will remain at major intersections and landmarks.

Passengers on the 16th Street Mall shuttle will also have to wait longer to catch their ride.

RTD is accepting feedback about the service changes.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s