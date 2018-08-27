By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Hold on to your hats today because it’s going to be a windy one ahead of a weather system passing to our north.

That means fire danger will reach critical levels for many areas, including in metro Denver and across the adjacent plains and foothills.

We’re expecting mostly sunny skies statewide for this Monday with very little in the way of showers or storms.

The gusty wind will stick with us tonight as cooler air works into northern and northeast Colorado.

Moisture will also increase a bit and that means more cloud cover with the threat for a few showers and thunderstorms tomorrow.

The cooler weather will be short-lived, however. It’s right back into the 80s and low 90s for the rest of week.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.