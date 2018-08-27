  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Sheriff’s Department says it is closer to changing the culture of the agency. In 2015, the department faced several excessive force cases which prompted an independent review.

denver sheriff reform 6vo transfer frame 330 Nearly All Recommendations From Denver Sheriffs Department Review

(credit: CBS)

The report had more than 400 recommendations. On Monday, the department announced 99 percent of those have been accomplished.

They include changes to internal affairs and mental health programs.

“When we, started this process, we said this was going to be more than just recognizing the challenges the department faced. Folks we were taking on a 100-year-old-plus culture that had been layered on, layer after layer, that had to be peeled back and exposed,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

denver sheriff reform 6vo transfer frame 180 Nearly All Recommendations From Denver Sheriffs Department Review

(credit: CBS)

The sheriff says the department is dedicated to constant improvement.

