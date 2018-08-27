DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Sheriff’s Department says it is closer to changing the culture of the agency. In 2015, the department faced several excessive force cases which prompted an independent review.

The report had more than 400 recommendations. On Monday, the department announced 99 percent of those have been accomplished.

They include changes to internal affairs and mental health programs.

“When we, started this process, we said this was going to be more than just recognizing the challenges the department faced. Folks we were taking on a 100-year-old-plus culture that had been layered on, layer after layer, that had to be peeled back and exposed,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

The sheriff says the department is dedicated to constant improvement.