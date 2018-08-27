Filed Under:Colorado State University, CSU Veterinary Hospital, Dog Surgery, Local TV

By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Thanks to an extensive surgery by veterinarians at Colorado State University, a hunting dog from Wyoming has a second chance at life. Yeager, a retriever from Casper, Wyoming, was hit by a car on July 4.

“We didn’t expect him to survive,” said Lex Dyer, the dog’s owner.

csu dog surgery 6pkg transfer frame 880 CSU Veterinarians Save Severely Wounded Dogs Life, Reconstruct Face

(credit: CBS)

The injuries to Yeager’s face were significant. So much so, veterinarians in Wyoming said the best way to assure Yeager’s survival was to travel hours to Fort Collins for surgery.csu dog surgery 6pkg transfer frame 760 CSU Veterinarians Save Severely Wounded Dogs Life, Reconstruct Face

“It was pretty severe. We thought he was gone at that point,” Dyer told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

csu dog surgery 6pkg transfer frame 1240 CSU Veterinarians Save Severely Wounded Dogs Life, Reconstruct Face

(credit: CBS)

As a result of the car collision, many bones in Yeager’s snout were broken. His eye was severely wounded, and bleeding.

csu dog surgery 6pkg transfer frame 313 CSU Veterinarians Save Severely Wounded Dogs Life, Reconstruct Face

(credit: CBS)

“He had pretty extensive injuries, mostly to his head,” said Dr. Lauren Hamil, Veterinary Medicine specialist at CSU.

csu dog surgery 6pkg transfer frame 970 CSU Veterinarians Save Severely Wounded Dogs Life, Reconstruct Face

(credit: CBS)

CSU veterinarians were unable to save Yeager’s eye; it was removed. Yeager’s upper mouth was broken in several places as well.

csu dog surgery 6pkg transfer frame 1505 CSU Veterinarians Save Severely Wounded Dogs Life, Reconstruct Face

(credit: CBS)

“The inside of the roof of his mouth was split apart,” said Margie Smith, Dentistry and Oral Surgery specialist at CSU.

csu dog surgery 6pkg transfer frame 1679 CSU Veterinarians Save Severely Wounded Dogs Life, Reconstruct Face

(credit: CSU)

Surgeons also feared Yeager was paralyzed after he was brought in unable to move.

“He wasn’t able to walk for the first 12 hours,” Smith said.

csu dog surgery 6pkg transfer frame 493 CSU Veterinarians Save Severely Wounded Dogs Life, Reconstruct Face

(credit: CBS)

Seven hours of surgery allowed surgeons to reconstruct much of Yeager’s snout, including his nose.

Yeager eventually regained his ability to move, and quickly returned to a high-energy dog.

csu dog surgery 6pkg transfer frame 1582 CSU Veterinarians Save Severely Wounded Dogs Life, Reconstruct Face

(credit: CBS)

Dyer said his family had to try and limit Yeager as his energy was stronger than his wounds. After two months of healing, Yeager returned to CSU for a checkup, which some said couldn’t have gone better.

“He is just like the happiest dog,” Smith said.

csu dog surgery 6pkg transfer frame 1902 CSU Veterinarians Save Severely Wounded Dogs Life, Reconstruct Face

(credit: CBS)

“We couldn’t be more pleased with how well things turned out,” Hamil said.

Other than loss of sight in one eye, Yeager quickly returned to his normal activity. While doctors said it would still take some time before they felt comfortable letting the dog return to hunting, they said he could likely do so one day.

csu dog surgery 6pkg transfer frame 193 CSU Veterinarians Save Severely Wounded Dogs Life, Reconstruct Face

(credit: CBS)

The Dyer family said one of the main side effects they’ve noticed from the whole surgery was louder snoring from Yeager.

csu dog surgery 6pkg transfer frame 1090 CSU Veterinarians Save Severely Wounded Dogs Life, Reconstruct Face

(credit: CBS)

“It is a reassuring, soothing, sound,” Dyer said. “Knowing, at least he is still breathing. He has a super unique personality for a dog, and is truly part of the family.”

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

