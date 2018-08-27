(247 SPORTS) – The Oakland Raiders’ 13-6 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers on Friday didn’t feature many offensive highlights, with the exception of running back Chris Warren.

The undrafted free agent out of Texas had another solid game, rushing for 54 yards on 15 carries and scoring his second touchdown.

Warren’s score, which was the team’s only of the game, was one of a few moments that stood out for the Silver and Black.

Obviously, there’s plenty of competition at running back, but Warren has made it tough for Jon Gruden and company to let him go. And to make matters worse, he’s been far too impressive to go to the practice squad, as another team will surely sign him almost immediately.

"That's just power." Another look at Chris Warren III's TD, his second in two games. #GBvsOAK pic.twitter.com/agKoySYbZM — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 25, 2018

Warren posted his first 100-plus rushing performance in the second preseason game and topped the 50-yard mark while punching in his second preseason touchdown Friday. It’ll be interesting to see how much Warren plays in the final preseason game, as he’s been the workhorse through the first three games.