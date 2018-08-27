  • CBS4On Air

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 26: Firefighters continue to work at the scene of a residential fire where eight people perished, including six children, on August 26, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Two additional victims of the fire remain in the hospital in critical condition. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago Fire Department official says some of the children who were among eight people killed in a weekend apartment fire were there for a sleepover.

Larry Langford said Monday that it remains unclear which of the six children and two adults lived at the apartment in the city’s southwest side where the fire broke out before dawn on Sunday.

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 26: Firefighters continue to work at the scene of a residential fire where eight people perished, including six children, on August 26, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Two additional victims of the fire remain in the hospital in critical condition. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Langford says the cause of the fire remains under investigation but there’s no indication that it was deliberately set.

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 26: Jessie Cobos looks at wooden crosses which make up s a memorial outside a home in the Little Village neighborhood where eight people perished in an early-morning fire on August 26, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Cobos lost his three children in the fire which claimed the lives of eight people including six children. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

He says there was no working smoke detector that would have alerted the victims to the fire that started in a back porch of a rear building. He says had there been one, the victims could have easily escaped.

