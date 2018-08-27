  • CBS4On Air

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos head coach Vance Joseph announced that Chad Kelly will start Thursday’s preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kelly has surpassed 2016 1st round pick Paxton Lynch as the Broncos backup quarterback and threw for 70 yards in the Broncos 29-17 win over the Redskins on Friday.

“Chad will start the game on Thursday, and hopefully they’ll play half and half,” Joseph said of Kelly and Lynch.

(credit: CBS)

Kelly was 7-11 through the air on Friday, his second preseason game as the backup quarterback.

This preseason Kelly is 28-41 for 337 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Case Keenum and the starting offense will not play as the Broncos prepare for the regular season opener on Sept. 9 against Seattle.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

