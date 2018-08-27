WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens of amputees jumped in Standley Lake over the weekend to give wakeboarding a try.

A group of 35 people went to Standley Lake in Westminster on Sunday to give the sport a try. Many of those involved are amputees or live with other physical challenges.

In addition to wakeboarding, they practiced balance and tested new prosthesis, thanks to The Hanger Clinic.

“Dude, it was amazing. Honestly, it was so much fun. Very challenging overall, but it was worth it,” said participant Eli Miramontes.

Participants also received expert advice from a pro wake surfer who is also an amputee.