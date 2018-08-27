  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Standley Lake, The Hangar Clinic, The Hanger Clinic, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens of amputees jumped in Standley Lake over the weekend to give wakeboarding a try.

A group of 35 people went to Standley Lake in Westminster on Sunday to give the sport a try. Many of those involved are amputees or live with other physical challenges.

amputee wakesurfing vo frame 0 Go Jump In A Lake: Dozens Tackle Physical Challenges To Try Wakeboarding

(credit: CBS)

In addition to wakeboarding, they practiced balance and tested new prosthesis, thanks to The Hanger Clinic.

amputee wakesurfing vo frame 259 Go Jump In A Lake: Dozens Tackle Physical Challenges To Try Wakeboarding

(credit: CBS)

“Dude, it was amazing. Honestly, it was so much fun. Very challenging overall, but it was worth it,” said participant Eli Miramontes.

amputee wakesurfing vo frame 172 Go Jump In A Lake: Dozens Tackle Physical Challenges To Try Wakeboarding

(credit: CBS)

Participants also received expert advice from a pro wake surfer who is also an amputee.

amputee wakesurfing vo frame 127 Go Jump In A Lake: Dozens Tackle Physical Challenges To Try Wakeboarding

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s