ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A two-story home in Adams County is a complete loss after a fire that started late Sunday night.

The fire began sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday on Gaylord Street near 142nd Avenue in Adams County.

Firefighters say the strong wind gusts hampered efforts to get the fire under control. The home was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived and they had to take a defensive strategy.

Copter4 flew over the fire scene early Monday morning where smoke still billowed from the ashes of the home.

Fire investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire. North Metro Fire Rescue said Thornton Fire helped battle the blaze.

