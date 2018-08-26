  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Denver Civic Center Park, Local TV, NARAL
(credit: CBS)

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – Things started off slowly at the Unite for Justice Rally in Denver’s Civic Center Park, but soon a few hundred people trickled in to let the world know they are opposed to President Donald Trump’s nomination to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

pro life and choice rally 5pkg transfer frame 270 Demonstrators Hope To Get Lawmakers Attention On Brett Kavanaugh

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“The people are saying no. It’s not the right time to be nominating anyone to the Supreme Court with the President facing charges as an un-indicted co-conspirator,” NARAL Executive Director Karen Middleton said.

People who came out Sunday worry Brett Kavanaugh’s views on abortion will affect the Roe v Wade decision.

pro life and choice rally 5pkg transfer frame 2249 Demonstrators Hope To Get Lawmakers Attention On Brett Kavanaugh

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“We are very worried about this nominee and he could set us back years and years,” Middleton said.

“Watching Kavanaugh go through the system is really scary” said Sally Vitamas. She drove up from Colorado Springs to attend the rally. She says she knows it’s up to Colorado’s senators now, but she hopes a demonstration like this will persuade them to vote no on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

pro life and choice rally 5pkg transfer frame 450 Demonstrators Hope To Get Lawmakers Attention On Brett Kavanaugh

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“Honestly don’t think that anything we do is going to make a difference, but I’m going to do everything I can” she says.

That seemed to be the point of Sunday’s rally: A hope of by making their voices heard, the people could change the opinion of lawmakers.

“We believe in a strong grassroots effort making sure both of our senators know we want a no vote,” Middleton said.

pro life and choice rally 5pkg transfer frame 1260 Demonstrators Hope To Get Lawmakers Attention On Brett Kavanaugh

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

A pro-life rally was also organized Sunday, but the demonstration didn’t happen as planned.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

