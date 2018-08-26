By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – Things started off slowly at the Unite for Justice Rally in Denver’s Civic Center Park, but soon a few hundred people trickled in to let the world know they are opposed to President Donald Trump’s nomination to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

“The people are saying no. It’s not the right time to be nominating anyone to the Supreme Court with the President facing charges as an un-indicted co-conspirator,” NARAL Executive Director Karen Middleton said.

People who came out Sunday worry Brett Kavanaugh’s views on abortion will affect the Roe v Wade decision.

“We are very worried about this nominee and he could set us back years and years,” Middleton said.

“Watching Kavanaugh go through the system is really scary” said Sally Vitamas. She drove up from Colorado Springs to attend the rally. She says she knows it’s up to Colorado’s senators now, but she hopes a demonstration like this will persuade them to vote no on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“Honestly don’t think that anything we do is going to make a difference, but I’m going to do everything I can” she says.

That seemed to be the point of Sunday’s rally: A hope of by making their voices heard, the people could change the opinion of lawmakers.

“We believe in a strong grassroots effort making sure both of our senators know we want a no vote,” Middleton said.

A pro-life rally was also organized Sunday, but the demonstration didn’t happen as planned.

