(CNN) — The sheriff’s office in Jacksonville, Florida, said there was a mass shooting at a downtown marketplace on Sunday where officials say multiple people have died.

One of those people is a suspect, officials say. They also say it’s unclear if they have a second suspect, but searches are being conducted.

They urged people to stay far away from the area.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the event organizers. One Madden participant, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said.

Authorities say they are finding people hiding in locked areas of the complex. They urge those people to call 911 so officers can find them. They urge those hiding to not come out running.

On an online stream of the Madden event posted to the website Twitch, several loud gunshots can be heard and the game abruptly stops.

Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring situation in Jacksonville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.

