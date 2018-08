Mountain Lion Takes A Cat Nap In Evergreen NeighborhoodAlarming video shows a mountain lion taking a breather in a neighborhood in Evergreen Friday night.

Two Dead After Police Chase Suspected Stolen Vehicle In Saguache CountyTwo people are dead after a police chase and shooting in Alamosa on Saturday morning. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation.

'Heck Of A Time' To Free Horse Stuck In Torso-High MudCastle Rock firefighters spent hours Friday night into Saturday morning saving a horse buried in mud up to its torso.

Stuffed Animals At Watts Home Given New Purpose In Honor Of VictimsNearly two weeks after Shanann, Bella, and Celeste Watts were murdered in their Frederick home, the community is coming together to make sure the items left at their memorial do not go to waste.

'Together With Karen Leigh' show, Aug. 26, 2018"Together With Karen Leigh" airs weekly on CBS4 Friday at 6:30 p.m. and again on Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.