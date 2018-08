GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers released a bull moose into his new home in the mountains after he’d been making a few too many stops in Greeley.

Officers posted video of the release on their Twitter account Saturday. The agency says he should be fine with “valley chalked full of willows, a river nearby and some cooler temperatures.”

Happy to report a successful moose relocation today of this bull that has been hanging out in Greeley, Colo. Here is its release back into the mountains in a valley chalked full of willows, a river nearby and some cooler temperatures for this moose at higher elevation. pic.twitter.com/86kB3gf0Ks — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 25, 2018

LINK: Living With Moose