AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Lime bikes won’t be in Aurora anymore. The company pulled its bikes off the streets last week after its pilot program with the city came to an end.

A spokesperson for Lime told CBS4:

Since day one, Lime’s mission has been to provide affordable, equitable transportation throughout the entirety of the city, including areas that are underserved. Over the past 10 months, Lime has helped nearly 50,000 people in Aurora get where they needed to go in a carbon free, simple, and affordable manner.

The Aurora pilot program, as it was, only allowed Lime to serve a small portion of the Denver metro area, ultimately impeding Lime’s core mission of providing transportation equity. That’s why we have made the difficult decision to remove our pedal bikes from Aurora. We remain hopeful that we will be able to work together with the City of Aurora and the broader Denver metro area to expand access to dock-free mobility across the region soon.

The scooters will remain in Denver.