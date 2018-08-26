  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Lime Bike, Local TV

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Lime bikes won’t be in Aurora anymore. The company pulled its bikes off the streets last week after its pilot program with the city came to an end.

lime bikes 6pkg frame 369 Lime Bikes Pulled Of Aurora Streets

(credit: CBS)

A spokesperson for Lime told CBS4:

Since day one, Lime’s mission has been to provide affordable, equitable transportation throughout the entirety of the city, including areas that are underserved. Over the past 10 months, Lime has helped nearly 50,000 people in Aurora get where they needed to go in a carbon free, simple, and affordable manner.

The Aurora pilot program, as it was, only allowed Lime to serve a small portion of the Denver metro area, ultimately impeding Lime’s core mission of providing transportation equity. That’s why we have made the difficult decision to remove our pedal bikes from Aurora. We remain hopeful that we will be able to work together with the City of Aurora and the broader Denver metro area to expand access to dock-free mobility across the region soon.

lime bikes 6pkg frame 1112 Lime Bikes Pulled Of Aurora Streets

(credit: CBS)

The scooters will remain in Denver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s