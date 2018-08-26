  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a hot afternoon, in particular, along and east of Interstate 25.

Denver’s record high for today is 97° set in 2015 and we should be fairly close to that!

We’ll see widespread 90s on the eastern plains, 80s on the western slope with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

As we move into Monday the wind will pick up and it will be another very warm day. Fire danger will be high in north-central Colorado, southeast Wyoming and southwest Nebraska.

The wind will be in response to a trough of low pressure moving into Wyoming.

Northern Colorado will be close enough to feel a pretty strong summer cold front by Monday night. It will knock temperatures down several degrees for Tuesday.

We bounce right back to normal by Wednesday and stay that way through the Labor Day weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

