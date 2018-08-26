By Joel Hillan

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Mike Cimbura has had a remarkable summer by any standard.

“Every day I wake up thankful, so happy to still be here and participating in life especially being able to watch my kids grow. They keep me fighting,” he said.

Mike, who is diagnosed with ALS, completed his third Death Ride Tour in Southwestern Colorado in June, taking the three-day, 235 mile ride on a specialized bicycle built for two.

“The Death Ride is one of my favorite events every year because I get to experience a little taste of those feelings I enjoyed from cycling before I was diagnosed,” he said.

Former Denver Bronco Wade Manning took the ride this year in support of Mike of all of those who suffer from the disease.

“I would hope that other people that have this disease would learn from him that, ‘Hey, you don’t have to lay down and take it, you can live your life,” Manning said.

Mike would also travel to Washington D.C. as a guest of the White House

“We were stunned to get the call from Vice President Pence’s office inviting us back for the signing of the Right to Try bill into law. We thanked them for the invite, but didn’t feel we would be able to pull this off in less than a week.”

“People started rallying before I even had the chance to say no,” said Mike’s wife, Nicole.

People immediately came together taking care of the cost of their flights, their hotel and even their rental car and after a three-year battle, Right to Try legislation is now law.

“Our hope and our prayer is that very soon we will have some treatment options to extend life for people,” said Nicole.

“This disease has been in the shadows too long, and I’m blessed to help be part of the change,” Mike added.

Change that is just getting started.

The organizers of the Death Ride Tour will be holding another bike ride to raise money for ALS research. The Red Rocks Extreme Challenge will be held in Morrison on Sept. 8.

You can get 50 percent Sunday only by using the code RIDE4MIKE.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.