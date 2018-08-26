BREAKINGMultiple fatalities reported at 'mass shooting' at Madden 19 Tournament
DENVER (CBS4) – It was an exciting night at the Hilton Denver City Center for the annual Dancing with the Denver Stars Gala.

dancing w denver stars 6vojoel transfer frame 0 Familiar Faces Dance Into The Night For A Good Cause

CBS4’s Joel Hillan took the stage with this partner in a friendly dance-off with other local stars.

dancing w denver stars 6vojoel transfer frame 498 Familiar Faces Dance Into The Night For A Good Cause

Cleo Parker Robinson hosts the gala each year. The fundraiser helps fund in-school and after-school programs for around 20,000 youth around the Denver metro area.

dancing w denver stars 6vojoel transfer frame 536 Familiar Faces Dance Into The Night For A Good Cause

Gov. John Hickenlooper also took the stage and dance to “Luck Be A Lady.”

dancing w denver starts 6vogov transfer frame 104 Familiar Faces Dance Into The Night For A Good Cause

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of this event.

