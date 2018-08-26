  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The annual Tour de Fat Festival took over Denver Saturday. Some cyclists sported eye-catching outfits at Sculpture Park.

(credit: CBS)

Tour de Fat celebrates two activities well known to Coloradans; riding bikes and drinking beer.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s just a party! It’s nice to see, all the people watching. Great crowd, great fun. Let loose a little bit. Everyone’s having a good time,” said a pair of attendees.

Tour de Fat also raised money for local nonprofits and brought in more than $5 million so far.

(credit: CBS)

You can catch the event in Fort Collins on Sept. 1.

