DENVER (CBS4) – The annual Tour de Fat Festival took over Denver Saturday. Some cyclists sported eye-catching outfits at Sculpture Park.

Tour de Fat celebrates two activities well known to Coloradans; riding bikes and drinking beer.

“It’s just a party! It’s nice to see, all the people watching. Great crowd, great fun. Let loose a little bit. Everyone’s having a good time,” said a pair of attendees.

Tour de Fat also raised money for local nonprofits and brought in more than $5 million so far.

You can catch the event in Fort Collins on Sept. 1.