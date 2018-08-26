CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 19: Adam Jones #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals watches the action before the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By Eric Christensen

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have signed veteran defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones to a one-year deal. Jones was a top 10 pick of the Tennessee Titans 13 years ago, but spent the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jones became a free agent when the Bengals did not pick up an option on his contact with the hope of signing him at a lower price. Jones had a tumultuous time in Cincinnati serving multiple suspensions including one last season.

Jones, who turns 35 in September, can also return kickoffs and punts. He’s returned five punts for touchdowns in his career, recorded 16 interceptions and was a Pro Bowl selection at cornerback in 2015.

The Broncos have waived linebacker Bo Bower.

