  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMCBS Sports' College Football Preview Show
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Active Shooter, Denver Public Schools, Local TV, School Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools spent the summer making significant security upgrades which includes how schools perform lock down drills. Some students expressed concern the new drills could be stressful, but they also know safety is a top priority.

dps school safety 10pkg transfer frame 171 Students Concerned But Overall Hopeful Of New DPS Security Upgrades

(credit: CBS)

“I noticed a new little latch or something on the door and it gave me some peace of mind,” said Vikki Goldberg, a mother of a student at East High.

She says she’s happy with the upgrades at a time when school shootings are far too common.

dps school active shooter training 6vo transfer frame 342 Students Concerned But Overall Hopeful Of New DPS Security Upgrades

(CBS)

“It feels somewhat unsettling that it’s a reality of our world,” she said.

Her daughter, Esther, says she worries what would happen if an armed person were on campus.

dps school safety 10pkg transfer frame 1381 Students Concerned But Overall Hopeful Of New DPS Security Upgrades

(credit: CBS)

“It’s just scary to think that could happen to any of us at any time,” she said.

That prompted the school district to decide to conduct unannounced lock downs at every school for emergencies like an active shooter. The drills will start in the fall semester.

dps school safety 10pkg transfer frame 531 Students Concerned But Overall Hopeful Of New DPS Security Upgrades

(credit: CBS)

“The unannounced aspect of that could potentially be stressful for students, but it’s good that they’re making them sort of out of the blue so that the students and teachers can be prepared for that sort of situation,” Esther said.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

District officials say the goal is to minimize panic during a real threat. Safety experts will watch each exercise and will later debrief school staff about what went well and what needs improvement.

“There’s always the potential of that happening to us, but I am confident that it won’t and that if it does then we have those systems to protect us,” Esther said.

There is also a new text communication system which DPS is encouraging parents to join.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s