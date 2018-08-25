By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – High pressure over Texas will help create a southwest flow of air into Colorado today.

That’s great news because there aren’t as many wildfires burning down that way so we should see less smoke in the air.

Increasing moisture within that flow of wind means more cloud cover and a slightly better chance to see a handful of afternoon showers and storms.

The high country has the best chance to see a little afternoon rain.

Highs today will be in the 70s and 80s statewide with 50s and 60s in the mountains above 10,000 feet.

Parts of the western slope and eastern plains will climb into the 90s.

Most of metro Denver will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.