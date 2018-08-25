  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — U.S. agricultural officials say Fort Morgan-based Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling 25,288 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.

The recall notice by the U.S. Department of Agriculture says the meat was shipped to warehouses in California and Colorado. It’s labeled “Excel 93/7 Fine Ground Beef” and was produced Aug. 16 with a Sept. 5 expiration date.

co cargill muslim workers 6vo transfer frame 342 Ground Beef From Fort Morgan Plant Recalled For E. Coli Concern

(credit: CBS)

The notice says Cargill discovered the problem on Aug. 22 after a records review found the beef might be associated with a product that is presumed positive for the E. coli bacteria.

There have been no reports of illness due to eating the meat.

E. coli can cause dehydration, diarrhea and abdominal cramps, and it can cause a life-threatening form of kidney failure in young children and the elderly.

