DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of first responders will be honored at the Denver Broncos regular season home opener on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Broncos Stadium. The team needs the public to nominate 75 first responders to be chosen.

The men and women will be nominated for making their community a better place to live. The selections will be at random. Each nominee will get two tickets to the game.

The nominee and their guest will also get to unfurl the American flag on the field during the National Anthem.

Do you know a first-responder who is a big @Broncos fan? Nominate her/him to be recognized at the #SEAvsDEN game on Sept. 9th!#SaluteToService » https://t.co/dxxT6GIlGF pic.twitter.com/fPf0WoYqNv — Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) August 23, 2018

Nominations will be accepted until Sunday, Aug. 26.

If selected, first responders and guests need to be ready a few hours before kickoff.

11:30 a.m. — Check in at north tunnel for rehearsal

11:45 a.m. — Rehearsal on field

12:15 p.m. — Free to tailgate with friends

1:45 p.m. — Report back to north tunnel for flag duty on field

2:25 p.m. — Kickoff – free to go to your seats and enjoy a Broncos victory!

LINK: First Responder Registration Form