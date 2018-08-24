LANDOVER, Md. (CBS4/247 SPORTS) – Star Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders carried his terrific training camp into Friday’s dress rehearsal contest against the Redskins.

Against Washington, Sanders did work in the air and on the ground (yes, really).

Take a gander at his 27-yard end-round touchdown run:

Sanders collected four receptions for 61 yards — including this spectacular grab — and one rush for 27. He’s forming an excellent bond with new starting quarterback Case Keenum, a continuation of spring and summer work.

The chemistry is evident.

“I’ve seen a true connection between Emmanuel and [QB] Case [Keenum], on and off the field,” head coach Vance Joseph said earlier this week. “Those two guys spend a lot of time together and you can see the excitement in Emmanuel’s game every day. He is excited to be here and he’s practicing hard, so it’s fun to see him in good spirits.”

After questioning his love of the game last season, Sanders is performing like a man reborn. It helps having a true veteran now under center, undoing the dark days of Trevor Siemian, and that offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave is finding creative ways to feed him the ball.

“Well, that’s the design of the play (laughing),” Musgrave said of Sanders getting open. “We’re trying to help our guys get open all of the time. It doesn’t happen consistently, but that’s the aim. And Emmanuel does his part too. Even when we don’t have the best designs, he overcomes the coaching and separates on his own.”