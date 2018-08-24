LANDOVER, Md. (CBS4) – Broncos rookie running back Royce Freeman scored on a 24 yard touchdown run early in Denver’s preseason game No. 3 on Friday night.

Freeman got a great block from fullback Andy Janovich on the play and scored against the Redskins with 1:22 left in the first quarter at FedExField.

Watch the play below:

Freeman also got great blocking from the offensive line on the play, and the lineman all ran into the endzone to celebrate with Freeman.

That's why they call him Rolls Royce 💨💨💨💨 @rolls_royce21 has scored in every preseason game (AKA every game of his NFL career)#4broncos — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 25, 2018

Freeman has now rushed for three touchdowns in the preseason. He has scored in each of the Broncos first three games.