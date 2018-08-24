  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Royce Freeman

LANDOVER, Md. (CBS4) – Broncos rookie running back Royce Freeman scored on a 24 yard touchdown run early in Denver’s preseason game No. 3 on Friday night.

Freeman got a great block from fullback Andy Janovich on the play and scored against the Redskins with 1:22 left in the first quarter at FedExField.

Watch the play below:

Freeman also got great blocking from the offensive line on the play, and the lineman all ran into the endzone to celebrate with Freeman.

Freeman has now rushed for three touchdowns in the preseason. He has scored in each of the Broncos first three games.

royce freeman WATCH: Broncos Rookie Royce Freeman Rumbles For Third Preseason TD

Royce Freeman (credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

