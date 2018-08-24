By Jamie Leary

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The man charged with the shooting deaths of three people inside a crowded Walmart in Thornton last fall will go to trial.

Scott Ostrem, 48, was found mentally competent to stand trial earlier this summer. On Friday, the judge entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf and set the case for trial.

He is accused of killing Pamela Marques, 52, of Denver, Carlos Moreno, 66, of Thornton, and Victor Vasquez, 26, of Denver.

Ostrem is charged with with 37 counts, including three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree murder extreme indifference and 30 counts attempted first-degree murder.

Dozens came in support of those killed and packed the courtroom. At one point, it was too much for some. One woman got up and yelled at Ostrem, calling him a liar and a coward.

“You’re a f—ing liar!” she continued, “F—ing liar and coward!”

Just before she ran out of the room another man chimed in, “human waste.”

Ostrem’s defense was unable to enter a plea Friday telling the judge they have good cause to consider a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity which they may still enter.

The biggest decision for prosecutors will be whether to seek the death penalty. The maximum punishment in the state of Colorado.

“Today starts the clock on a decision I have to make on this case and that’s whether or not to seek the death penalty, so I have 63 days from today to make that decision and that’s a process,” said District Attorney Dave Young.

Young has previously prosecuted three death penalty cases and says this is a case to consider.

The number of victims has been the most challenging part of the case. Three lost their lives but those inside the store as well as the families of those killed are all considered victims.

Not including family, the DA says there are more than 50. He will have to consult each one on possible outcomes of the trial.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.