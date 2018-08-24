FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Totally 80’s Pizza in Fort Collins finally got an iconic phone number from the decade that’s in their name.

The pizza joint has 865-5309 as its number, with the prefix 970. The phone number was made famous by the group Tommy Tutone in 1981.

The owner of Totally 80’s Pizza Alex Morgan told The Coloradan he’s been trying to get the digits since he opened the restaurant in 2014.

It wasn’t until the previous owner got sick of all the prank calls that he finally handed it over.

Totally 80’s Pizza has all good things from that decade, including DeLoreans used for pizza delivery.