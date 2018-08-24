  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    9:00 PMCBS4 News Special Edition
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Department Of Human Services, Durango, Rite of Passage, Robert E. DeNier Youth Services Center
(credit: CBS)

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — State officials have shut down a Durango youth detention center after investigations found that staffers had improperly restrained two or more children in recent weeks.

The Robert E. DeNier Youth Services Center was abruptly closed Thursday after its license was suspended on suspicion of inappropriate treatment of youth detainees, including possible child abuse.

The Colorado Department of Human Services has previously found issues with Rite of Passage, the contractor that runs the Durango detention center and two other facilities in the state.

The state shut down the Betty K. Marler facility in Lakewood in July.

State records say staff there lost control of teen girls.

Rite of Passage’s Regional Director Kent Moe said this month that the facilities are well-run. He disagrees with the state’s assessment that there are continued problems.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s