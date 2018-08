LANDOVER, Md. (CBS4) – Broncos strong safety Shamarko Thomas was taken to the hospital after injuring his eye on Friday night in the Broncos preseason game against the Redskins.

Thomas was declared out for the rest of the game.

So far it’s not clear how Thomas sustained the injury.

No other players wound up with significant injuries for the Broncos in the first half.