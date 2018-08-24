  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland took a break from the pitcher’s mound to head back to class. His old elementary school, to be exact.

He headed to Holm Elementary School on Friday where he met some of the students who walk the same halls he used to and also took a moment to give back to his community.

Long before he was throwing fastballs at Coors Field, Freeland walked the halls at the school in southeast Denver.

He decided to make the trip back to Holm Elementary on Friday to visit his mom, who still works in the front office, and to meet about 500 young fans.

With some help from Walmart, he handed out brand new backpacks full of school supplies to every student at the school.

Freeland says seeing the kids’ faces light up when they received their new backpacks means the world to him.

“When I was in their shoes, if someone would have donated this while I was at Holm Elementary, I would have thought it was probably the coolest thing in the world,” said Freeland. “Being able to have the opportunity to do that at a school that I went to and help these kids out… it’s amazing.”

“I love my backpack. And it’s just awesome because we get all this stuff for free and it’s good for our class,” said Braden.

Freeland says he hopes to make it a tradition and start donating supplies to a different school every year.

