DENVER (CBS4)– Miss Denver is turning in her crown in solidarity with the current Miss America.

Kayla Kline made the announcement on social media with the hashtag #StandWithCara. She is referring to Miss America Cara Mund, who says she has been bullied by the organization.

In her post Kayla said, “Miss America deserves a voice and if you can’t hear her, I’ll stand and shout with her.”