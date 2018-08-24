DENVER (CBS4) – The man suspected in an attempted murder case who escaped months ago from a facility inside Denver Health Medical Center where he was being held was arrested Friday in Thornton.

Police in Denver tweeted about Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez’s arrest just after 5 p.m. on Friday evening.

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez escaped just after daybreak on March 19. He was reportedly wearing leg irons and wasn’t in handcuffs and had on a dark green uniform that had the letters CCMF on it.

Police searched an area south of the medical facility for the escapee and a perimeter was set up around Denver Health, complete with K9 officers.x

Venzor allegedly took his ex-girlfriend and their son from a home in Adams County at gunpoint late last summer in a case that triggered an Amber Alert. The woman and the child were found unharmed but the subsequent search for Venzor lasted several days.

Police said he was arrested in Thornton on Friday afternoon with the assistance of the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force but didn’t release any other details about his capture.