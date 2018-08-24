DENVER (CBS4) — Denver has awarded a marijuana social consumption business license to a gaming lounge called Vape and Play. It is the second business that’s been approved in the city.

“Vape and Play will be an adult social lounge and entertainment venue centered around our multi-station, saloon style vape bar,” the company said in a statement released in June.

It will be located at 1753 South Broadway, which was formerly an auto parts store.

Vape and Play plans to open in the fall — possibly in November — after completing some final inspections.

Officials say Vape and Play will feature a variety of events, from educational seminars, yoga or corporate events to bachelor/bachelorette parties, musical acts, comedians, and catered events featuring local restaurants.

“When there isn’t an event, guests will be more than welcome to enjoy our warm and welcoming lounge space, enjoying board games, coloring books, tvs and more with friends old and new!” officials said in the statement.

Businesses with a social consumption license can’t sell marijuana or have a liquor license at the same time, so guests will be required to bring their own marijuana or other cannabis products.

“Every ticket purchased also includes unlimited access to consume your (BYOC) favorite cannabis flower or concentrates at our in-house vape bar, with the help of our highly trained vapetenders who will insure every hit is perfect for you.”

Denver voters in 2016 approved a ballot measure allowing pot clubs. The city began taking applications in August 2017, but businesses had to complete an extensive application and adhere to strict limits on location. To be approved, the location must be at least 1,000 feet away from schools, childcare centers, drug or alcohol treatment facilities, and city-owned parks and recreation centers. Denver Excise and Licensing also required a good neighbor agreement showing community support.

“We have worked extensively on community outreach over the past year. Seventeen Registered Neighborhood Organizations have given their input on our business plan. Our business model is now centered on customer and neighborhood safety” said Megan Lumpkins, owner and Community Relations Director.

Lumpkins and co-owner Taylor Rosean submitted their application in June.

The Coffee Joint, located at 1130 Yuma Court, an industrial area on the west side of Denver, is the only establishment in Denver currently holding a license for social consumption.

