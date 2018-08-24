  • CBS4On Air

By Dillon Thomas

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Scientists and weather experts in Louisville developed a device which will help forecasters better understand hurricanes, like the one off the Hawaiian coast.

Dropsondes, created by Vaisala in Louisville, were dropped in to Hurricane Lane. The Dropsondes, made in Colorado, collect crucial data for understanding storms.

hurricane dropsondes frame 433 Colorado Company Could Change The Way We Understand Storms

“In order to predict what is going to happen in to the future, you have to have a very good assessment as to what is going on now,” said Dr. Kevin Petty, Chief Science Officer at Vaisala.

hurricane dropsondes frame 1018 Colorado Company Could Change The Way We Understand Storms

The devices were created with the hope of getting by-the-second data in hurricanes.

hurricane dropsondes frame 1734 Colorado Company Could Change The Way We Understand Storms

Dropsondes, which are purchased by agencies like NOAA, are dropped in to hurricanes from above by hurricane hunters.

hurricane dropsondes frame 1393 Colorado Company Could Change The Way We Understand Storms

“They are essential for getting data inside of the hurricane,” Petty said. “Once (Dropsondes) are dropped out of the plane, they are sending the data back live. It will fall through the atmosphere. As it is falling, it is gathering things like temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, what is the direction, and what is the pressure.”

hurricane dropsondes frame 583 Colorado Company Could Change The Way We Understand Storms

Prior to Dropsondes, tropical cyclone data was mainly tracked by buoys in the ocean, and satellite imaging.hurricane lane satellite Colorado Company Could Change The Way We Understand Storms

“Now, you can penetrate in to the inside of a hurricane,” Petty said.

hurricane dropsondes frame 883 Colorado Company Could Change The Way We Understand Storms

The devices send several updates back to observers every second.

hurricane dropsondes frame 493 Colorado Company Could Change The Way We Understand Storms

“If we can gather data, we can understand those systems a little bit better,” Petty said.

hurricane dropsondes frame 373 Colorado Company Could Change The Way We Understand Storms

Vaisala also created weather monitoring devices for other types of storms. Their products include devices which monitor lightning strikes, and some which work with aviation among snow storms.

hurricane dropsondes frame 2085 Colorado Company Could Change The Way We Understand Storms

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

