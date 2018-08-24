By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We came close to 90° in Denver on Thursday and with Friday expected to be hotter, we should hit at least 90° for the first time in almost two weeks. Skies will be largely free of clouds but smoke from wildfires burning throughout the west will continue to stream into Colorado causing a lot of haze.

The air along the Front Range has been officially declared “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Friday meaning young children, older adults, and those will respiratory problems should avoid long periods of time outside. In addition everyone is encouraged to take strenuous exercise indoors on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday should include less smoke but skies will remain hazy as temperatures once again climb to near 90° both days. Afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains this week could sneak east into the metro area after 5 p.m. on Saturday and/or after 2 p.m. on Sunday. No severe weather is expected and the chance for thunderstorms in the metro area this weekend is less than 20%.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.