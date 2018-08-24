  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — Some people on the Western Slope and in southern Colorado may have woken up feeling a bit rattled Friday morning. Two earthquakes were recorded in the early morning hours.

The U.S. Geological Survey in Golden says the first quake happened 24 miles from Trinidad, near the New Mexico state line, at about 2 a.m. It was a 3.2 magnitude quake.

friday earthquakes map Earthquakes Shake 2 Spots In Colorado

The second quake happened northeast of Fruita at 4 a.m.  It was a 4.3 magnitude earthquake.

earthquake nwsgj Earthquakes Shake 2 Spots In Colorado

(credit: NWS Grand Junction)

That quake was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock.

