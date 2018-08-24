DENVER (CBS4) — Some people on the Western Slope and in southern Colorado may have woken up feeling a bit rattled Friday morning. Two earthquakes were recorded in the early morning hours.

The U.S. Geological Survey in Golden says the first quake happened 24 miles from Trinidad, near the New Mexico state line, at about 2 a.m. It was a 3.2 magnitude quake.

The second quake happened northeast of Fruita at 4 a.m. It was a 4.3 magnitude earthquake.

That quake was followed by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock.