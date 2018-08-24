  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCBS4 News Special Edition
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earthquakes, Golden, Local TV, parachute, Rifle, Trinidad, United States Geological Survey, USGS

By Joel Hillan

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The National Earthquake Information Center in Golden reports a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit an area of Colorado’s Western Slope 26 miles northwest of Parachute at 4:03 a.m. Friday.
co quake 5vomap frame 931 1 Cause Of Earthquake That Rattled Western Colorado Wont Be Known For Months

“Well, I was sleeping. And then I woke up I thought it was thunder but I woke up to a loud noise,” said Rachel Opstein who lives in Rifle.

earthquake1 Cause Of Earthquake That Rattled Western Colorado Wont Be Known For Months

Rachel Opstein via video call (credit: CBS)

“I felt the house shaking and I thought it was thunder at first. I thought I was dreaming, but I wasn’t. And my son came in our bedroom and said Mom I think a car hit our building.”

In the early morning, armed with limited information, they tried to figure out exactly what was going on.

co quake 5pkg frame 1217 Cause Of Earthquake That Rattled Western Colorado Wont Be Known For Months

(credit: CBS)

“We thought maybe someone was intruding in our home so we brought our guns out, and we started searching our house for it.”

Within 30 minutes, the United State Geological Survey (USGS) would confirm that what Rachel and thousands of others were feeling was an earthquake.

co quake 5pkg frame 1412 Cause Of Earthquake That Rattled Western Colorado Wont Be Known For Months

(credit: CBS)

“Typically earthquakes of this size will have moderate shaking where people will definitely feel it, but it won’t cause damage,” said William Yeck PhD., a geophysicist with USGS.

co quake 5pkg frame 1745 Cause Of Earthquake That Rattled Western Colorado Wont Be Known For Months

(credit: CBS)

People would report feeling the earthquake which was centered northwest of Parachute, as far east as Gypsum and as far west as Fruita, including Rifle.

“It’s like when thunder hits your home but it was a little stronger than that. Our birds, they were actually flying around and chirping and just going nuts.”

co quake 5pkg frame 1382 Cause Of Earthquake That Rattled Western Colorado Wont Be Known For Months

(credit: CBS)

Yeck says that although injection site activity was to blame for the recent Greeley earthquakes as well as some strong earthquakes in the 60s and 70s in Denver at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal, it will be months before we know whether or not it was the cause of this earthquake.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s